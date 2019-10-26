Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $8,311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,916,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 926,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.65. 831,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.51. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

