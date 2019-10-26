Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.74.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.65. 831,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 356.59 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

