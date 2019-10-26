Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 847,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

