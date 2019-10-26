Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland Fuel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

PKI opened at C$44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$31.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.27.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.7823861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at C$445,032.45. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last 90 days.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.