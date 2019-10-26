Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Shares of CMI opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $179.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

