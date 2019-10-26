Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.77.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.30. 222,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,450. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,644,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $6,427,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 in the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

