Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. 1,035,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,587. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

