Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 611,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter.

PEB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,587. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

