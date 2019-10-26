Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230.58 ($42.21).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,506 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,331.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,190.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total value of £349,400 ($456,552.99). Also, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

