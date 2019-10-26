Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

ALU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday.

LON ALU opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Alumasc Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.24.

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

