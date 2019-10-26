Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 176.30 ($2.30).

Shares of CTEC stock traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 180.75 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.15. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

