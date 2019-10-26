Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,074.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,076.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $832.88 and a 1-year high of $1,104.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

In other news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,402.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

