Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.