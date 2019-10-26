Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.99.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,799 shares of company stock worth $7,529,488. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

