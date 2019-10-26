Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 51,357 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,357 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zayo Group by 138.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $33,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

ZAYO opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

