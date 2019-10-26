Peony (PNY) Market Cap Achieves $18,215.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $18,215.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,326,660 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,827 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.