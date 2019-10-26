Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. 35,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,187. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

