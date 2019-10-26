Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,304. The company has a market cap of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $83,949.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,069. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

PUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.