Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 436,714 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 392,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 474,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.