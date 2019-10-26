Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.65. 4,801,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,954. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.