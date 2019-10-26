Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

