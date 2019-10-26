Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 59,752,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

