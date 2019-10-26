Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 13.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $58,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $172.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

