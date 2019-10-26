Peter H. Kamin Purchases 169,514 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 169,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $274,612.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tile Shop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.