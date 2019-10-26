Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

