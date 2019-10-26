Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

