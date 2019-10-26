Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $167,881.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,033,466 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

