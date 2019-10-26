Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) versus Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Financial Contrast

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp 22.45% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Heartland Banccorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland Banccorp has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Heartland Banccorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp $48.79 million 3.54 $11.41 million $6.67 12.81

Heartland Banccorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heartland Banccorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

