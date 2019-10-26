Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $4.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 74.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 22.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 255,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

