Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

CPE stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.