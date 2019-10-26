PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $427,904.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009126 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005012 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Coinbe, Bittrex, Graviex, YoBit, Crex24, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.