Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.31, approximately 2,515 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

