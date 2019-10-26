Planning Directions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $105.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.