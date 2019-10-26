Playkey Tops One Day Volume of $23,469.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Playkey has a total market cap of $330,866.00 and $23,469.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00203067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01483636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

