POA Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

