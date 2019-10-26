Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Lake Street Capital

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

PII opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

