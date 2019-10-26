Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,228.50

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05) and last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.97), with a volume of 1406418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.48).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 982.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

