Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities lowered Polymetal International to an add rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

POLY stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,220.50 ($15.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 697.60 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,158.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 982.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

