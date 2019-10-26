PolySwarm Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,176.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $17,176.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00202840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01438337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.