Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $200.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93. Pool has a 12-month low of $137.02 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,522 shares of company stock worth $11,930,430. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

