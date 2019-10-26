Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Popular has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Get Popular alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.