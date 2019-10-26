Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.27.

PCH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. 369,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 78,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

