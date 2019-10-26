Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.18. 394,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $102.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,493 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

