Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 14.50%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,525,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock worth $8,936,493 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

