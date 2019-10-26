Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 1.3%

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), approximately 4,734,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerhouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerhouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.