PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO Sells $7,095,660.00 in Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PPL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

