Price Wealth LLC Buys 15,231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 827.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,742. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

