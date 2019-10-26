Price Wealth LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

