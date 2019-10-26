Price Wealth LLC Takes $149,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20,370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 650,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,323. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

