Prime-XI Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $6,073.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007443 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

